King Charles surprises Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Balmoral snub

King Charles makes key decision about Harry, Meghan's return to UK

King Charles has decided to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the royal fold on one major condition, claimed a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who seemingly expressed their desires to return to the UK with their latest stunts, has to "apologise" as a first step to mend broken relationship with key royal figures.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the source shared, "Charles and William may be open to reconciliation, if for no other reason than to have two more people for official duties, especially in places no one else wants to go."

"But Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize. This rift won’t heal overnight. And at this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them," shared the source.

Notably, Harry is currently in a legal battle with the British government over his security in his homeland, which was revoked when he stepped down as a working royal alongside Meghan in 2020.

Speaking of the Duke's legal woes, the source said, "The simplest way to get the protection he wants is to become a working member of the royal family again."

Interestingly, these comments came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not receive an invitation from the royal family to the Balmoral summer vacation.