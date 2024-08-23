Taylor Swift's recent move worries Travis Kelce as he feels 'helpless'

Taylor Swift's recent security scare has left her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, feeling frustrated and helpless.



A source close to the couple revealed to Life & Style magazine that the NFL player is worried about the Blank Space singer's safety in America, especially after a serious security threat emerged in Vienna.

The insider stated, “It’s been so horrible, he hated having to sit back and do nothing but wait. He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn’t do that.”

They added, “Anyway, she had plenty of bodyguards to keep her safe, but still, it left him feeling pretty helpless."

The singer-songwriter's choice to cancel her Vienna concert has earned her praise for putting fans' lives first.

A source noted, "Money isn't everything and Travis is proud of Taylor for doing the right thing and cancelling her shows," showcasing Swift's dedication to safety."

They continued, “Putting her life and the lives of her fans at risk simply isn’t worth it, no matter how disappointing it is for people or how much money it cost her.”

According to the insider, the Gorgeous croonrer is “still broken up” about the terrifying events and “wants to really throw herself into helping these poor victims of the [Southport] disaster.”

For those unversed, the Love Story singer postponed her Vienna concerts after officials warned of planned terrorist attacks targeting the events.