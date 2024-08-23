Justin Baldoni makes shocking comments about Blake Lively amid rift

Justin Baldoni makes shocking comments amid Blake Lively feud

Justin Baldoni appears to criticize his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively amidst their alleged ongoing feud.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Jane the Virgin actor, who starred in Colleen Hoover's adaptation and also, directed the newly released film, opened up about his plans to work on the movie's sequel, It Starts With Us.

Justin shared that there are "better people" to work in the possible second part of the romantic drama.

Moreover, the 40-year-old actor said, "I think Blake Lively is ready to direct," apparently igniting his rift with the Gossip Girl actress.

This comment came in the light of the recent backlash faced by Blake who made fans suspect a feud between the co-stars on set over an intense "creative struggle," reported by Us Weekly.

An insider claimed that Justin was made to feel as if his vision wasn’t as important as Blake’s, and it hindered his creativity.

For the unversed, It Ends With Us narrated the story of a domestic abuse survivor Lily Bloom who decides to step out of an abusive marriage with Ryle Kincaid.

Lily finds herself in a difficult place trying to adjust in her life as a single parent to a newborn daughter when Atlas, her childhood sweetheart comes back on the scene.

This is where the movie ends and the sequel, based on the second book is supposed to follow Lily and Atlas’s story.

Although Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios owns the rights to the second book, he appears to have pulled back from the project. As the director of Five Feet Apart told the above-mentioned magazine, "We’re gonna take a vacation after this."