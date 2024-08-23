Selena Gomez revisits her beloved role in 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez looks back on her iconic role in Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez is taking a trip down the memory lane as she reunites with David Henrie for the spinoff Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

During an exclusive interview with Variety at the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Thursday, August 22, the former Disney star shared although it has been more than a decade since the original Wizards of Waverly Place came to a close, “It felt like I was home again."

The multi-hyphenate star, who last starred in the original series in 2012, added, “I’m so happy I got to bring back this childhood gift that I was given to new little ones out there.”

Gomez never thought she'd be fortunate enough to reprise the role of Alex Russo, a character she holds close to her heart.

Sharing her stance on the show being a multi-season run, the Love On hitmaker said, “We don’t know, but if people like it, we’ll see."

Meanwhile, David, who reprises his role as Alex’s brother Justin, opened up about recreating the masterpiece over the years.

He shared, “Selena and I and my wife spent so much time over the years drinking wine and talking about where the characters would be, we looked at each other at one point and said, ‘I think we have a show. I think we should go talk to Disney about this.’ And we did. It took years of development to get it exactly where it needed to be."

The actor said that the show "meant a lot to a lot of people" as “It came out of a place love."

The 32-year-old announced the spinoff during Disney's 2024 upfront presentation in May.