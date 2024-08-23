Blake Lively's pregnancy joke falls flat with fans amid co-star feud

Blake Lively is facing backlash after a 2014 interview resurfaced on TikTok, where she joked about pregnant women "lying" about their symptoms and cravings.



The clip shows Extra reporter AJ Calloway asking Lively about her pregnancy, saying, "How's it going? My wife is seven months right now, so I know what it's all like, the feet rubbing."

Lively responded with a joke that has now sparked outrage among fans, who are calling her "pampered".

The It Ends With Us star pregnant with her first child at the time, joked that the reporter's wife was "taking advantage" of him with her pregnancy symptoms.

However, TikTok users pointed out that Lively's wealthy lifestyle likely made her pregnancy easier, sparking criticism.

“I was on my feet working until I had my son. Yes they hurt, yes my husband rubbed them for me. I’m guessing she lives a pampered life whether pregnant or not so her feet probably aren’t sore,” one person wrote.

Another said, “She does not speak for this ex-pregnant woman and my swollen feet. Also some of us work on our feet 40+ hrs and don’t have the luxury of rest throughout an entire pregnancy.”

Meanwhile, one person defended Lively, saying, “I feel like she has a level of sarcasm and dry humour people don’t get.”

“You can exploit [pregnancy], if you want. You can’t fall for that stuff,” Lively told Calloway while playfully swatting his arm.

Lively, 36, claimed that pregnant women "just lie" to their husbands without feeling guilty, sparking controversy. She made this statement while pregnant with her first child, and is now a mom of four kids.

“It’s the perfect way to get what you want. You want chocolate ice cream at midnight? You have a ‘craving’!”

The actress is facing another wave of criticism after a 2016 interview resurfaced, in which the reporter, Kjersti Flaa, described the conversation as a "nightmare" that made her consider quitting her job as a journalist.