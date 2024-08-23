Usher hits stage for Past Present Future tour after injury setback

Usher kicked off Past Present Future tour on Tuesday, August 20

Usher is back on track with high spirits as he made it up to fans with electrifying performances after a brief delay.

On Thursday, August 22, People reported that the eight-time Grammy winner kicked off his eagerly awaited Past Present Future tour.

The R&B icon took to the stage for two sold-out shows at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, August 20, and Wednesday, August 21.

Usher, 45, performed more than a week after postponing the first three dates of the tour. Earlier this month, he announced that he would not be able to perform due to a neck injury during the ongoing rehearsals.

Initially, on August 14, the Yeah! hitmaker revealed that the first show in Atlanta would be postponed. The following day, he added that two more shows would also be delayed.

"My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night," in his August 15 statement, Usher explained, "Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week."

The postponed dates have been rescheduled for December 9, December 10, and December 12.