Tim Burton ‘would say no’ to superhero movies now

Tim Burton on directing more superhero movies

Tim Burton is done with superhero movies.



The director showed disinterest in superhero movies in today’s era after directing two blockbusters, with Michael Keaton in them, Batman and Batman Returns in 1989 and 1992, respectively.

“At the moment, I would say no,” Burton told Variety in a new interview.

“I come at things from different points of view, so I would never say never to anything. But, at the moment, it’s not something I’d be interested in.”

The filmmaker, who is promoting his new sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice these days, reminisced how he was allowed creative freedom to a certain level and had to deal with relatively modest studio supervision while the 1988 production of Batman in England was in progress.

“I was lucky because at that time, the word ‘franchise’ didn’t exist,” Burton says.

“‘Batman’ felt slightly experimental at the time. … It deviated from what the perception [of a superhero movie] might be.”

He added, “So you didn’t hear that kind of studio feedback, and being in England, it was even further removed. We really just got to focus on the film and not really think about those things that now they think about even before you do it.”