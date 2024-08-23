Ariana Grande marks 10 years of ‘My Everything’ with special edition release

Ariana Grande released new vinyl and merch for the special anniversary as well

Ariana Grande released her sophomore album My Everything 10 years ago to this date, and the rest is history.



The pop star, 31, celebrated the ten-year-anniversary of her second album — what she calls the “album that very much changed my life” — with a sweet Instagram tribute and tons of new surprises for fans, including an extended version and new merch.

“Happy tenth anniversary to an album that very much changed my life,” Grande wrote, adding, “I love you all so much and am deeply grateful always. Hope you enjoy these little anniversary celebration surprises.”

To commemorate the anniversary, the Wicked actress has also released My Everything (Tenth Anniversary Edition), which includes two previously Target-exclusive tracks, Cadillac Song and Too Close. Fans can also look forward to new vinyl releases, including a 7-inch record featuring hits like Problem and Love Me Harder, set to drop on August 26.

My Everything, released in 2014, was a massive success, featuring chart-topping singles like Problem with Iggy Azalea, Break Free with Zedd, Love Me Harder with The Weeknd, and One Last Time.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, and was supported by the Honeymoon Tour, which took her across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.