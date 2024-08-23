Drew Barrymore on why she sits close to celebrity guests at her talk show

Drew Barrymore opens up about sitting close to celebrity guests on The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore has recently broken her silence after she was slammed online for sitting so close to her celebrity guests on her talk show.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Never Been Kissed actress said, “Well, I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point.”

“You know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself I like to be around people,” she continued.

Drew told the outlet, “It’s not everyone’s favourite, but I’m sorry to those people.”

“I think that first of all we’re always gonna be big on joy and laughter and feeling good, and that was something I always wanted to do,” explained The Charlie’s Angels actress.

However, Drew stated, “I never thought we would launch in a pandemic, and trying to lean into the joy and the feel good and the comedy at that time was real weird and wacky.”

The actress was previously slammed for “creepy and clingy” displays while invading celebrities’ personal space on her show.

However, Drew believed that her “being a people person is her main motivator”.

Nevertheless, Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures praised the actress for her talk show.

“Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” said Wendy.

She added, “This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to The Drew Barrymore Show and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew’s warmth, inquisitiveness and spontaneity.”

Meanwhile, The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for a sixth season.