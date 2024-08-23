Robert Downey Jr explains why he returned to MCU

Robert Downey Jr on what convinced him to return to MCU

Robert Downey Jr has recently shared what made him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on August 20, the Oppenheimer actor offered insight into his conversations with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger to return to the MCU.

“I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger and I had an idea, outside of the cinematic universe, for how I could be of service to what’s going on in the [theme] parks,” said Robert.

He recalled, “[My wife] Susan and I were sitting down with Feige and he said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back …’ Susan was like, ‘Wait. Wait. Come back as what?’”

“Kevin said, ‘How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations?’ And he brought up Victor Von Doom,’” mentioned the actor.

The Oscar winner continued, “And I looked into this character and I was like, ‘Wow.’ Later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor Von Doom right.’”

After Kevin, Robert revealed he met Bob who also liked the idea of him playing Doctor Doom.

The actor then visited the Disney office with Bob and he agreed to return to Marvel as Doctor Doom.

“It’s also the only way that I felt like I can give a certain entertainment-seeking audience something they may have a hankering to have an experience of, in a way where I can continue to develop my interest in the future of entertainment,” explained Robert.