Brad Pitt takes motorcycle tour in Iceland following son Pax's e-bike accident

Brad Pitt hits Iceland's roads on Motorcyclem

Brad Pitt was recently spotted kicking off an adventurous motorcycle tour in Iceland, just weeks after a family scare.

TMZ has exclusive photos and video capturing the 60-year-old actor suited up in protective gear and helmet, preparing to hit the open road.

The footage shows Pitt, clad in a black ski mask, mounting his bike and cruising out of the parking lot before disappearing into the Icelandic landscape. The exact destination of his ride remains a mystery.

This high-octane journey comes shortly after a troubling incident involving his son Pax.

Pax was hospitalized in Los Angeles following a serious e-bike accident on July 29, when he crashed into a car that was stopped at a red light on Los Feliz Boulevard.

Thankfully, he was released from the ICU earlier this month and is now on the mend.

Pitt's daughter with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, has made headlines for her recent legal move.

On her 18th birthday in May, Shiloh took a significant step by legally dropping her father's surname.

She filed a petition to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, a move that was swiftly approved without a formal court hearing.

The name change was confirmed on Monday, as documented by official court records.

Last month, Shiloh placed a newspaper ad to publicize the name change—a routine procedure before the court's approval.

The ad also invited any objections to be voiced in court. Sources revealed to DailyMail.com that Shiloh managed the entire process independently, hiring and paying for her own lawyer, which has sparked speculation about underlying family tensions.