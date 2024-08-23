Megan Thee Stallion will host 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion to host 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion will host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.



MTV announced that Megan is going to host this year’s VMAs and she’s even nominated for five awards which included best collaboration shared with GloRilla as well as best hip-hop.

For the unversed, Megan first won best power anthem with the song Hot Girl Summer at the VMAs five years ago.

This is the not the first time Megan will be hosting any show. She previously hosted Saturday Night Live and co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Interestingly, Megan released her third album, Megan — her first as an independent artist, on her own Hot Girl Productions label back in June.

Her latest single, Mamushi, reportedly surpassed 150 million streams, after the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 success earlier in the year of Hiss, a diss track targeted at Nicki Minaj.

Megan explained why the reptile influenced her latest songs in a May interview with L’Officiel USA.

“We don't just stop at the snake. This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album],” she told the outlet.

Megan added, “We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality.”

Meanwhile, the VMAs will be held on September 11.