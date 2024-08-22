Epic Deadpool variant that didn't make it to 'Deadpool & Wolverine': See

Ever wondered what would be a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover variant look like?

Fans were left reeling after discovering a tantalising Deadpool variant that didn't make it to the big screen: Wolverpool or Deadverine!

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a sneak peek of this epic concept art for Deadpool & Wolverine on his Instagram story, showcasing the work of artist David Masson.

The concept art reveals a striking version of the character, a fusion of Deadpool's iconic costume with an upgraded Wolverine mask and, of course, Wolverine’s legendary adamantium claws.

Although the idea of Wolverpool was intriguing, it was ultimately decided not to include this variant in the movie, per the artist.

The revelation of the unseen Deadpool variant sparked a flurry of fan reactions.



"This is so sick! Would have been cool to have a Poolverine in the Deadpool corps lol," one enthusiastic fan wrote.

Another lamented, "This would have been an amazing addition."

A third expressed disappointment, asking, "Why don’t we have this in the movie [crying emoji]?"

In addition, Wolverpool wasn’t the only variant that didn’t make the final cut. Masson also unveiled concept art for Punkpool, a Deadpool variant decked out in a spiked leather jacket with an edgy anarchist vibe.

Deadpool & Wolverine did feature an array of stellar Deadpool variants, from Lady Deadpool, voiced by Blake Lively, to NicePool, played by Reynolds, and more.



Yet, the idea of Wolverpool remains an intriguing "what could have been" for fans.