Meghan Markle finally gives in to Prince Harry's decision over Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has finally convinced his wife Meghan Markle to follow his decision about their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally come on the same page regarding an important decision about Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan has finally given in to Harry's decision not to include their children in their new shows for Netflix, according to an insider.

Meghan and Harry are currently working on two new series for the streaming giant. It is understood that Meghan's cookery show will not be filmed at the couple’s Montecito home but at a neighbour’s house instead.

However, the couple have finally decided that their children will not appear in either show, as Harry wants to keep them away from the public eye. Initially it was being claimed that Meghan was more keen on showing them to the world.

The Sussexes "have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won", according to the Sun on Sunday source.



King Charles grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have rarely been seen in public except on a handful of very special occasions. The couple keep them out of the public eye to preserve the children’s normality.

One friend of Harry and Meghan has revealed that safety concerns are actually at the root of their decision to shield their children from the public.