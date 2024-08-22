Pregnant Cardi B sets record straight on skin bleaching accusations

Cardi B claps back at bleaching trolls amid third pregnancy

Cardi B slams skin bleaching accusations amid third pregnancy with estranged husband Offset.

The Bodak Yellow rapper responded to an X user on Wednesday, August 21, after there were speculations about the 31-year-old “bleaching her skin.”

She said, “Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb? Actually No !”

Shutting down skin bleaching assumptions, the mother-of-two explained, “I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic, this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy.”

“PLEASE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A******!” she concluded.

Cardi previously got candid about her pregnancy complications, referring to a ‘freak accident’ that almost proved fatal for the unborn.

Although she didn’t spill enough details about the accident, the Enough singer shared that it might have resulted in a miscarriage.

She revealed at the time, “And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come, but it didn’t.”

The rapper announced her third pregnancy in a cryptic post earlier this month, just a day after she filed for divorce from the Migos rapper.