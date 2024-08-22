Ariana Grande jokes about paparazzi's extreme measures

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey shared a shocking experience with paparazzi during the filming of Wicked, revealing that they used hand-gliders to fly over the set.



In a conversation with VMan magazine, Grande said: "I think we were very spoiled to have done this with him [Chu]. It felt like a teeny, little secret student thing — it's intimacy."

She added: "It felt so small and private until all of a sudden, we were outside, and the Daily Mail was hand gliding over our set — oh, he should play the pterodactyl in your film [Jurassic World 4]."

"It was a man on a massive kite, floating around with his legs hanging down,” added Bailey, who is set to start in the upcoming Jurassic World movie with Scarlett Johansson.

“With a GoPro. With a GoPro on his toes.”

The singer admitted she “couldn’t believe my eyes” at the spectacle, adding, “Well, firstly because I don’t have the best eyes. But secondly, because there’s no way. There’s no way! I was like, ah, guy on a hand glider.”

The upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, based on the beloved Broadway musical, tells the story of Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), a misunderstood young woman with green skin, and her unexpected yet deep bond with Glinda, a popular and ambitious student.

The movie will be released in two parts, with the first instalment hitting theatres on November 22, 2024, and the second part following on November 26, 2025.