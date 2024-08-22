Nick Jonas pokes fun at iconic 'Camp Rock' marching scene

Nick Jonas addressed the recent renewal interest in the 2008 Disney Channel movie starring Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas is joining in on the Camp Rock bashing.

In recent years, the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie — where a then-teenage Jonas starred alongside his older brothers and Demi Lovato — has found a new wave of popularity with fans.

Reflecting on the film’s renewed attention, the singer and actor, now 31, shared in a recent interview with People Magazine, “I understand the impact the film had and has had, and I am super amused by the clips that have gone viral now.”

One of said viral clips is of a scene from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010), where Lovato’s character leads a group of campers to the rival camp, Camp Star, in a synchronised stomp routine.

“I remember thinking while we were shooting that stomp scene, ‘This is really strange,’” he admitted with a grin.

The Close hitmaker reflected on the film’s quirkiness, noting, “You just kind of go with it… it doesn’t have to make sense.”



He likened it to the feeling of watching old home videos, adding, “It’s that, but for us, it’s pretty public.”