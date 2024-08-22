Lily Collins feels ‘very lucky’ to start her movie career with Sandra Bullock

Lily Collins reflects on working with Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side

Lily Collins feels very lucky to begin her movie career with Sandra Bullock on The Blind Side movie set.

While speaking to Sky News, Lily, who played Sandra’s daughter in the 2009 movie, said, “I feel very very lucky that when I first started out, in my first film, I was mothered by Sandra Bullock.”

“She really took me under her wing during that experience and showed me the ropes,” continued the Emily in Paris star.

Lily stated, “Even when she didn’t know she was teaching me, she was teaching me because I would watch her on set.”

The Mirror Mirror actress mentioned, “Just the way that she spoke to everyone, treated everyone, the questions she asked, and how she just valued her character in ways that I didn’t know, going into it, that you can value.”

“Or things that you can ask or the right that you have to bring your own ideas,” she noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Love, Rosie actress revealed what she learned from Sandra.

“It’s possible to be at this point in your career and done what you’ve done and still be the kindest, most kickass, badass female as well? Oh, it’s possible!” she dished.

Lily added, “It made such an impact on me as my first experience to have this amazing, strong, kind female leads the way.”

Meanwhile, The Blind Side was a biopic based on the Michael Lewis book of the same name, which revolved around football lineman Michael Oher.