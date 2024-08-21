Taylor Swift's boyfriend in Happy Gilmore 2, reveals Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler confirms Travis Kelce's cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: Video

Adam Sandler has recently teased Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s cameo in upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 20, the Murder Mystery 2 actor revealed, “Travis has… he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis.”

Gushing over Travis, Adam stated, “He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell.”

“He’s a stud and he’s so funny,” remarked the Hustle star.

Earlier in May, Travis shared he wanted to be a part of Happy Gilmore sequel during his podcast, New Heights.

“Man, I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2,” dished the NFL star.

During the Tonight show, Adam confirmed that production on the comedy sequel will start in New Jersey.

“We worked hard on the script, man. We didn’t want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time, ‘Do Happy Gilmore 2,’ and I was always like, ‘Nah, I’ll only let you down,’” explained the Blended actor.

Adam added, “I and co-writer are really excited about it.”

Meanwhile, Travis will next be seen in Ryan Murphy’s new horror series, Grotesquerie, which will be premiered on September 25 on FX.