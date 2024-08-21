Gordon Ramsay cooking up new show with Netflix: 'Being Gordon Ramsay'

Netflix announced new project with MasterChef USA presenter Gordan Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is gearing up for a thrilling new adventure with his family in the upcoming Netflix docuseries Being Gordon Ramsay.

According to Deadline, the MasterChef USA presenter will star in the series, which was announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, August 21.

The docuseries will follow Ramsay’s journey as he works toward his goal of opening a new culinary venture in London’s second tallest building, 22 Bishopsgate.

While Netflix has yet to confirm a premiere date, the culinary project is expected to launch in February 2025.

The series, helmed by director Dionne Bromfield, will be filmed over nine months under Studio Ramsay Global production.

Bromfield will be joined by Amanda Westwood, Deborah Sargeant, and Lisa Edwards as executive producers, with Jess Holder serving as the production executive.

Cameras will also capture moments with Ramsay’s family, including his wife Tana, as the cameras have been provided access.

The couple shares children Megan, 26, twins Jack and Holly, 24, Matilda "Tilly," 22, five-year-old Oscar, and eight-month-old Jesse.

It has yet to be confirmed which of the children will appear in the docuseries.