BTS' Jin’s visit to his alma mater leaves on-students starstruck

BTS member Jin did fun challenges with the students in the latest episode of 'Run Jin'

Jin, the first member of BTS to complete his military service, recently visited his alma mater, leaving on-campus pupils in awe.

The visit was featured in the second episode of his reality show Run Jin, which premiered on August 20.

In the episode, the 31-year-old Jin engaged in fun and challenging activities with the students.

His skills from variety shows were fully displayed during competitions with his juniors. In physical endurance challenges like holding a plank and doing push-ups, Jin humorously attempted to bribe the students by offering them pizza if they would give up.

In a song-guessing game, Jin was slower than the ARMY, BTS fan club students, in recognizing BTS’s songs, prompting him to quip, "BTS is really popular," which had everyone laughing.

Prior to the episode’s release, a teaser sparked excitement on social media, with fans noting Jin's resemblance to Lovely Runner character Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok.

This resemblance led to speculation that Seok might make a cameo in the latest episode, though that did not happen.

Catch the full second episode of Run Jin and see the BTS spin-off show for yourself here:



