Ice Spice blasts 'lazy' fans for accusing her of using Ozempic

Ice Spice is currently on her first world tour following the release of her album 'Y2K!'

Ice Spice is shutting down speculation about her recent weight loss.



Amid online whispers that she’s taken popular weight-loss drug Ozempic to shed the pounds, the 24-year-old rapper took to X Spaces on Monday, August 19, to finally address the chatter.

“I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish,” she firmly stated, adding, "What even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

Though Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication to battle type 2 diabetes, its recent popularity as a weight loss drug — especially among celebrities — has sparked controversy.

The Princess Diana artist — currently on her first world tour following the release of her debut album Y2K! — made it clear that her weight loss is due to her intense tour schedule and healthy lifestyle.

"Like, you lazy a** bit***s never heard of a gym? It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour. Like, what the hell?" she fired back.

The Grammy nominee isn’t the only one rejecting Ozempic rumours; celebrities like 50 Cent, Julia Fox, and Jessica Simpson have also spoken out against similar claims.

However, others like Oprah Winfrey and Kelly Clarkson have admitted to using Ozempic and other medication for weight loss.