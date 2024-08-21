Channing Tatum explains why he goes on ‘iPhone diets’

Channing Tatum reflects on iPhone diets

Channing Tatum has recently confessed he goes on “iPhone diets” to free himself from gadgets.



Speaking at his Blink Twice premiere in London on Monday night via Dailymail.com, he revealed, “I’m not good at responding to people but I go on full iPhone diets because as soon as I reach for my phone compulsory.”

“When I’m just sitting there and I feel like I can’t be alone with myself or with my thoughts, I make sure I take a week or two off without it,” said the 44-year-old.

The Dear John actor remarked, “I think it’s so important.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Channing also talked about his girlfriend and director Zoe Kravitz, with whom he engaged last year.

He stated, “She’s a very bold human, unbelievably intelligent. I am so impressed by her.”

On the other hand, Zoe also gushed over Channing on the red carpet, adding, “He’s so amazing in the film.”

“I’m so excited for people to see him do something different than what he’s done before,” she continued.

Zoe dished, “I think working with your partner is an amazing experience, when you get to be creative together. We know there’s a lot of trust there.”

“So, I’m very thankful for that,” she concluded.