Carole and Michael Middleton's home nearly loses roof after Prince William's visit

Carole and Michael Middleton’s charming home nearly faced a dramatic twist thanks to Prince William, according to a lighthearted anecdote from Michael's wedding speech.



The Middleton family has been warmly embraced by the Royal Family ever since Kate married Prince William, marking a new chapter with regular royal engagements.

From attending King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in 2022 to paying their respects at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Carole and Michael have become staples at royal events.

Their close bond with the Waleses is evident with the Waleses' recent move to Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire, just a short distance from the Middletons' Bucklebury residence.

However, a story from the past has resurfaced, adding a touch of royal mischief to the family’s history.

During his Father of the Bride speech, Michael Middleton recounted a memorable incident where Prince William's visit almost resulted in their roof being "blown off," showcasing the lighter side of royal encounters.

According to The Telegraph, a guest revealed that Michael shared a story about his son-in-law's visit, recalling how William once landed a helicopter in their garden in 2011, almost sending their roof into disarray.