Prince William, Kate Middleton forced to take extreme step

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly closed the doors on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for good after the Sussexes' shocking move.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly forced to make final decision about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the royal couples' relationship has deteriorated over the last few years.

The Duke will never be able to regain the trust of the royal family members after publishing intimate details in his autobiography Spare, an insider has claimed.

Harry's explosive book, published in January 2023, contained private details of his exchanges with his family members including Prince William and Princess Kate.

Many members of the royal family now feel they cannot chat with Harry due to fears he will leak the details in a second autobiography, according to an insider.

"The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in Spare volume two. How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can. But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable," the source told The Sunday Times.

"The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem," the source added.

The Duke of Sussex requested to keep Frogmore until after King Charles's Coronation which took place in May 2023. The Sussexes officially vacated the royal residence in July 2023 and have not found a UK base since leaving Frogmore.

Prince Harry has made multiple trips to London since being evicted from Frogmore Cottage but has stayed in hotel rooms rather than at a Royal Family residence.