Princess Anne takes on key role as problems of King Charles grow

Princess Anne has been playing a pivotal role in King Charles's challenging reign.



The Princess Royal has been hailed for being a "central pillar" within the royal family, especially during the royal health woes.



In conversation with TalkTV, the royal commentator Russell Myers said that Anne is the Monarch's trusted "lieutenant."

The royal expert revealed that the King of England "relies" on her sisters' "counsel completely" and she has been giving "advise" to Charles on important issues of the Firm.

The 74-year-old royal figure has been "representing" the family when Charles "can’t be there" due to his health condition.

Moreover, the sick Monarch has been dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's constant attacks on the royals by organising foreign trips. Not only that, Charles' feud with his brother Prince Andrew has been escalating.

Amid this ongoing drama, Princess Anne has been a great relief for Charles, whom the Britons also "respect" as she is the "epitome" of dedication and resilience.

The royal expert added, "Anne doesn’t really get involved in the infighting and the scandal of the royal family that we have seen over the last few years, she has had her fair share of tumultuous times because of her divorce happened in the early 90s," however, she handled it gracefully.