Kate Middleton defies Prince William to protect Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is seemingly clashing with her husband Prince William in a bid to protect her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales, who still holds a soft spot for the Duke of Sussex, is shocked to see how the rift between the two siblings is turning ugly.

According to insiders, Kate is now stepping in to block William’s harsh reaction to his younger brother amid their growing feud.

“It's something she really wants William to try and fix, but he’s refusing and is adamant that Harry deserves no mercy, that anything they do will just be manipulated by him and Meghan,” an insider told Closer Magazine.

Prince William’s pals has been quoted by The Sunday Times that the future King will refuse to invite Prince Harry to his Coronation ceremony as he is still angry about the claims he made in his explosive memoir, Spare.

Meanwhile Kate “looks at Harry and she sees a very lost soul” and she is “still incredibly fond of him,” per the Closer source.

The future Queen Consort is “so saddened that it's come to this situation where [Harry] has completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down.”

Kate is pushing William to “give peace a chance with his brother and stop this cruel and ugly feud, which isn't going down well with him at all.”

As William believes the best way is to “keep quiet” but the princess is not willing to let go of Harry and Meghan and believes “life's too short for grudges.”

It remains to be seen if there is any progress in the rift between Harry and William.