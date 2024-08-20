Kate Middleton feels sorry for Prince Harry as Sussex Colombia tour wraps

Kate Middleton appears to harbour a soft corner for her brother-in-law Prince Harry, despite their ongoing rift.

The Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, has not spoken to the Duke of Sussex, even after he and his wife Meghan Markle issued a message of support following her health update.

While Kate has been kept away from the Harry and Meghan drama, and is really saddened to see the situation Harry is in, an insider revealed.

“Kate has been shielded from the increasing drama with the Sussexes for quite a while now because people just didn't want to stress her out,” the source told Closer Magazine. “So, she was not getting briefed or updated on much.”

The insider shared that Kate does not want to be “left out of the loop anymore” and she is “reading up on everything that's been going on in her absence, including what’s been happening with Meghan and Harry and she’s very concerned.

Catherine is “still incredibly fond” of Harry, whom she has always looked upon as a brother, and she now sees a “very lost soul.”

The Princess is “so saddened that it's come to this situation where he's completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down.”

Per the sources, she is also fighting with her husband Prince William to make amends with Harry and to not adopt such a harsh attitude towards him.

The update comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrapped their four-day Colombia tour.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, it appeared as if Meghan is the dominant partner, as she took charge in most of the tour.