Taylor Swift's ex makes surprise appearance at Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift's ex boyfriend attends Wembley Show

Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour show was attended by one of her former boyfriends, tugging at her heartstrings.

Taylor Lautner was spotted in the VIP area alongside his wife Taylor Dome Lautner on Monday, August 19, at the Wembley Stadium during the singer's London leg of the tour.

The couple didn't hold back from sharing glimpses from the record-breaking tour.

Lautner posted a video of his wife, grooving to the Anti-hero hitmaker's 2008 hit You Belong With Me.

Meanwhile, Dome took to her Instagram to post a memorable photo from the iconic venue alongside a caption that read, "Only photo I got tonight was me and my chicken nugget.”

“Very on brand," she laughingly added.

The Twilight star, who dated Swift for a few months back in 2009 after first meeting her on the set of Valentine’s Day, also documented his wife singing along to the songstress' Long Live.

Previously, the singer, who is currently dating NFL player Travis Kelce, left fans in hysterics after she unexpectedly brought her ex on stage during her 2023 concert stop in Kansas City.