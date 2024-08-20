Justin Bieber, Hailey fans convinced on baby birth

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber sparked speculation that she's given birth to her first child after posting a cryptic message on social media.



The 27-year-old shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram, captioning it "Peach pit season," leading fans to believe the phrase might be a hint about the new addition to their family.

The Rhode mogul's use of a throwback photo on Instagram has intensified speculation that she's already given birth, as it suggests she may be using older images to maintain her social media presence without revealing her current situation.

Her last new post was two weeks ago, and there has been no official confirmation of a baby's arrival.

"We are all patiently waiting to announce your baby’s birth!! I can’t wait to hear about the little human..that’s if you choose to share this with us. Wishing you both health and love," commented one user on her latest post.

"She is going to be the best mom."

Moreover, fans have already made speculative theories around couple’s baby gender.

"It's a Girl for sure," penned one follower after Hailey uploaded a snap of a strawberry cake at a party.

However, another user was quick to point out in the replies, "Am I the only one thinking the baby is gonna be a boy because of the yellow box that is pointing [at] the blueberry not the strawberry?"

Earlier, Hailey also teased to People magazine about the happiness of the couple around pregnancy news. "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival and it's very cute."

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who got married in 2018, expressed their joy about expecting a baby through a sweet Instagram video featuring their vow renewal in Hawaii.

The video included a beautiful photo of Hailey in a white lace dress, lovingly holding her growing belly.

According to a source, the couple has been eager to start a family, and are overjoyed to be having a baby together.