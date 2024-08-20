Cardi B spills major update on long-promised sophomore album

Cardi B is one major step closer to finally releasing her highly anticipated sophomore album.



The 31-year-old rapper sparked excitement on Saturday, August 17, when she subtly revealed that the album — which she has been teasing and postponing for years — is nearing its end of production as its cover has now been shot.

The reveal came after a fan shared a playful gif on X (formerly Twitter), showing someone standing on a helicopter with the caption, "I'm on my way to France to see if I can find Cardi the Hermes bag that she wants… @iamcardib I got you sis."

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker quickly responded, "If you find me the bag I’ll release my album cover.”

As fans caught the hint, one confirmed, “So the album cover is ready is what I’m hearing.”

Cardi replied in the affirmative, writing, “Album covers are taken… I just don’t know which to pick.”

Born Belcalis Almanzar, Cardi’s Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy released in 2018 was a hit among fans, who have since been eagerly waiting for a second album.

Though she has made several album-drop announcements over the years, last-minute postponements have left fans hanging.

Despite reassuring fans in March that her album would drop in 2024, she announced a change in plans yet again two months later. Amid a heated exchange with a fan on X, Cardi declared, “Anyway, NO album this year. I don't care. I'm relaxing this year. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer."