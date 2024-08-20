Michael Keaton ‘didn’t care’ about ‘Batgirl’ cancellation

Michael Keaton on Batgirl movie cancellation

Michael Keaton didn’t really feel bad for the cancellation of the Batgirl movie.



The Batman (1989) star got candid in a new interview about the DC film that Warner Bros. eventually cancelled, which would have seen him return as Bruce Wayne.

“I didn’t care one way or another,” Keaton told GQ. “Big, fun, nice check.”

However, Keaton was “very badly” upset for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who were the directors behind Batgirl.

“I like those boys. They’re nice guys. I pull for them,” he added. “I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I’m good.”

In 1989, Keaton made his superhero debut in Tim Burton's Batman, and in 2023, he returned to the character in The Flash.

Keaton, who is currently regarded as one of the best to play the character, credits Burton for giving the role the potential it is praised for.

“He changed everything,” he added. “I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned.”