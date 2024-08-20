Lily Allen on why she sends her children to private school in Brooklyn

Lily Allen's honest confession about sending children to private school in Brooklyn

Lily Allen has recently shared why she decided to send her children to private school in Brooklyn.



Speaking on the latest episode of Miss Me? podcast, Lily responded to a listener about sending her child to private school.

To which, the pop star said, “I think there are great public schools and there are great private schools.”

“So, I don’t think that it necessarily is about one or the other, it’s about what is available to you in your area, in which you live,” stated the 39-year-old.

Lily explained that her two daughters went to state school when they were living in London.

“We were close to a really great school,” remarked the singer and actress.

Lily mentioned, “When we moved to America they went to public school here until the end of elementary school, and then we switched them to private school.”

“That was not because I disagreed with the public schooling system, it was because there is a lottery here in Brooklyn, where we live, and the school that was offered to Ethel was a) too far away for us to commute, and b) I didn’t like the school, I didn’t think it was a very good school,” reasoned the musician.

Lily pointed out, “So that was the option that was afforded to her and we had the resources to do something else, and I made that decision.”

The actress revealed that she would send her children to public school if there had been one in the vicinity.

Sharing her thoughts on private schools, Lily further said, “I don’t really like being in and among people that have superiority complexes, and sometimes in private schools you find people who think that they are better than other people, and I don’t work well in that kind of an environment.”

“I like to feel part of a community, and I don’t necessarily think that a lot of private schools are very nurturing, in that sense,” she added.