Prince William left ‘deeply sad’ over unresolved issue: 'harsh realities'

Prince William frequently reflects on his late mother, Princess Diana, and in a recent candid interview, he revealed that she would likely be 'disappointed' by one major ongoing issue if she were still alive.

Diana, who tragically passed away in August 1997 at the age of 36, is remembered as the 'People's Princess' for her extensive charitable work, particularly in raising awareness about homelessness.

This legacy has been carried on by William. In a 2023 segment for Comic Relief, the Prince discussed the harsh realities of homelessness and admitted that his mother would have been troubled by the persistent stigma surrounding it, reported Mirror.

He said at the time: "My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did. I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it."

William serves as the patron of Centrepoint, a UK charity dedicated to youth homelessness, and The Passage, which he first visited with Diana when he was 11. Last year, he launched the ambitious Homewards project, a five-year initiative designed to address all forms of homelessness and reshape perceptions of rough sleeping by 2024.

William has invested significant time into understanding the issue. In addition to visiting numerous homeless charities, he spent time on the streets with Big Issue vendor Dave in 2022, ahead of his 40th birthday. He later documented this experience in an article for the publication.

"While I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling," he wrote, in part.

"I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past. So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come. "

"He also pledged to follow in the footsteps of his mother by getting his own children involved. "

In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me. As she instinctively knew, and as I continue to try and highlight, the first step to fixing a problem is for everyone to see it for what it truly is."