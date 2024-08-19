'You' final season: Penn Badgley shares rare moments from set

Penn Badgley has wrapped up the shooting of his renowned Netflix series You.

The American actor, who rose to fame due to his eye-catching character Joe Goldberg from the crime thiller series, can be seen giving a fun insight to his fans about his last day at work.

The video, which was shared on the official account of Netflix US, showed Penn carrying some heavy luggage into a car, supporting his serial killer character trait.

In the next clip, the 37-year-old actor was seen punching the glass wall of famous Joe’s "cage," a place where he used to trap his victims in the previous seasons.

Moreover, Penn can be seen walking on the streets of New York City and he sarcastically remarked, "I don’t really do too much when I’m at work. I’m very mindful."

It is important to mention that the shooting of the globally recognised psychological thriller’s last season had begun in March 2023. However, no official release date of You season five has been announced yet.

The upcoming final season of the show would create a full-circle moment as it is set in New York where Joe’s obsessive stories began in Season 1.