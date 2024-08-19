Kylie Jenner head over heels for boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kylie is incredibly happy with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: Source

Kylie Jenner is head over heels for Timothée Chalamet.



A source spilled to PEOPLE magazine, “She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before.”

The source revealed that Kylie’s family “loves him”.

“He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves,” noted an insider.

OK! previously reported that Kylie and Timothee were last seen together getting off the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s private jet for her birthday in the Bahamas.

However, Kylie didn’t post any photos of herself and the Wonka actor on social media.

Earlier, speaking to British Vogue, Kylie hinted about her relationship with Timothee.

“Privacy is so important to me in life. It feels so good [to have privacy],” stated the model.

Elaborating on why the couple keep their relationship private, the source told the outlet, “Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there.”

“His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating,” explained an insider.

The source added, “He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie.”

Meanwhile, the source noted, “Kylie's family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man. They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about.”