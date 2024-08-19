Barry Keogan’s subtle reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s breakup rumours

Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter break-up rumours

Barry Keoghan has recently shared his subtle reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s break-up rumours.



Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Sabrina posted a stunning photo of herself donning blue-coloured skimpy dress and heels.

In the caption, she wrote, “Officially 1 week until short n’ sweet!!! Made a limited-edition bonus track vinyl just for you guys with a special song called Needless to Say.”

The Dunkrik star liked Sabrina’s latest IG post, shutting down speculations of their split, which was circulated by the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi on photo-sharing app. The IG account claimed that Barry and Sabrina had called it quits months after they went public with their relationship.



Sabrina, who appeared alongside Barry in February 2024 at Grammy afterparty, praised The Green Knight actor.

In a previous interview with Variety, the singer revealed what Barry thought about the music video for her new single, Please Please Please, which also featured him.

Sabrina stated, “He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that.”

The singer-songwriter said, “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation.”

Later Carpenter responded to a question about Barry her boyfriend during an interview with Rolling Stone in June.

She remarked, “The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do.”

“Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory,” added the musician.