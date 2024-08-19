The Godfather Part II star, John Aprea, dies at 83

John Aprea dies at 83

The actor, who portrayed the younger version of Salvatore Tessio in the 1974 hit movie, The Godfather Part II, has passed away at the age of 83.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the star’s manager Will Levine confirmed his death date to be August 5, and the reason to be natural causes. The actor passed away in Los Angeles.

Born in New Jersey in 1941 to Italian immigrants, Aprea lived there with his family for several years in his childhood, before moving back to the United States.

In the 1960s, Aprea moved to New York to seek a career in acting. Later, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he made his screen debut in the 1968 Steve McQueen film Bullitt.

Prior to securing his breakthrough performance in The Godfather Part II, he primarily starred in modest TV appearances.

Aprea starred in the crime drama series The Bay and made appearances in films like Stevie D in the past few years.

“It was such a great honour to have the privilege of working with an icon like John on The Bay,” show creator Gregori J. Martin said in a statement.

“I have always been a fan of his work and he was a true gentleman and absolute pro who brought some beautiful moments to the role of Jack in these later seasons. We will all miss him dearly.”