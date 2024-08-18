Angelina Jolie not on speaking terms with estranged father Jon Voight: Here’s why

Angelina Jolie sick of her father Jon Voight: Source

Angelina Jolie is not on speaking terms with her father, Jon Voight, because he’s been talking about her private life.



A source told In Touch Weekly, “Despite previous attempts at reconciliation, Jon’s loose lips have pushed Angie to cut off communication once more.”

“He just can’t help himself. Angie has made it very clear she doesn’t want him talking about her private life — but he keeps opening his big mouth!” shared an insider.

This news came after Jon criticized his daughter for her pro-Palestine views during Variety interview last month.

“She has been exposed to propaganda. She’s been influenced by antisemitic people,” said The Painter actor.

Jon mentioned, “Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”

“Angie, I think she hasn’t been available to this information because in Hollywood people don’t share this kind of stuff,” he continued.

Jon stated, “They’re way off. They have no idea what’s going on. It’s a bubble.”

Calling Angelina “naïve dupes,” the Mercy actor described all those supporting Palestinian refugees in Gaza as “dupes who never get outside of their bubble”.

When asked why he didn't just try to make amends with his daughter Angelina, to which he replied, “It’s hard for me to talk to her about this.”

“She doesn’t really want to share this kind of stuff, because she’s of another mind about it," added the actor.