Travis Kelce marks new milestone as Taylor Swift engagement speculation looms

Travis Kelce joins fellow NFL players to celebrate another win

Travis Kelce joins Brittany and Patrick Mahomes to celebrate Kansas City’s honorable win against Atlético de Madrid Femenino.

The trio attended The Women’s Cup game in Kansas City on Saturday, August 17, to cheer on their beloved soccer team.

The team’s official Instagram account posted photos from the event, showing Kelce, Patrick, and Brittany in happy spirits.

They were joined by other Kansas City Chiefs football center fellows, including Humphrey and friends to witness KC Current’s win against Madrid 1-0.

The caption of the post read, “Teal Town Red Kingdom. We had a few champions stop by to say hello @chiefs #KCBABY | #ChiefsKingdom.”

Taylor Swift’s sweetheart was snapped striking a peace sign as he sported a KC Current cap in honour of his team.

Meanwhile, the Mahomes couple, who are currently awaiting the arrival of their third child together, twinned in the team’s caps as they flashed beaming smiles.

Other photos offer a glimpse of Kelce and Patrick pumping their fists in the air, with Brittany clapping in excitement.

The Kansas City co-founder took to her Instagram to mark yet another milestone alongside a caption that read, "From one game to the next! LETS GOOOOOOO @kccurrent"

Travis' latest appearance comes after rumors emerged last month that he proposed to Taylor Swift.