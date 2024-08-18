BTS’ Jin channels ‘Lovely Runner’ character in latest ‘Run Jin’ preview

BTS Army goes gaga as they see Jin in school uniform in Run Jin teaser for episode 2

Jin has sparked excitement among BTS ARMY with a sneak peek of his new look in the upcoming episode of RUN JIN.

The BTS member, 31, has fans buzzing with a teaser that shows him in a school uniform, holding a yellow umbrella, as he revisits his school.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the striking resemblance between Jin and the character Ryu Sun Jae from the popular drama Lovely Runner, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok.

This resemblance has sent fans into a frenzy on X, formerly Twitter, where they shared their reactions.

"Jin saw me mourning over Lovely Runner on Monday and showed up with the real-life Sun Jai. I’m screaming!" one fan wrote.

"I’m crying with the caption they put for the next RUN JIN episode [crying emoji]. Visuals that remind you of your first love that you never had. Lovely Runner Seokjin," added another user.

The similarity has not gone unnoticed, and some fans are speculating that Seok might make a special guest appearance on the show, given the captions in the video.

Recently, Jin premiered his reality show, a spin-off of the popular Run BTS! series, keeping his fans entertained while Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V fulfill their mandatory military service.

Here's the Run Jin episode two preview:



