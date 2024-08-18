'Proud Dad' Chris Pratt gushes over son on his special day

Chris Pratt celebrates son's milestone in style

Chris Pratt is singing praises for his oldest child, Jack, on his special day.

The Marvel star took to Instagram on Saturday, August 17, to share a heartwarming carousel of photos celebrating his son's 12th birthday.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack. I thank God every day for you, sweet boy."

"You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy, and tough. I love you so much, kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can’t believe it."

The photos that followed showed the father-son duo spending time on the farm, featuring a rare moment of Jack feeding a cow.

Pratt, who shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, is also a father to Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina.

He is now looking forward to welcoming a baby with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine in October 2023, the Jurassic World actor shared that the 12-year-old almost "freaked out" hearing Pratt's voice in the Super Marios Bros. Movie.

He told the outlet at the time, "He saw it already, and he's thrilled. He loves it. He took all his friends, and he really freaked out."

The proud dad added, "My daughter's a little too young to see it, but when they do see it, hopefully, they'll think their dad is cool."

On professional front, the actor is gearing up for his next starrer, Mercy, which is slated to release in August 2025.