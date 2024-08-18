Drake Bell says he 'would love to' share screen with Josh Peck again

Drake Bell and Josh Peck played stepbrothers Drake and Josh on the hit Nickelodeon series 'Drake & Josh'

Drake Bell is on board for a potential Drake & Josh reboot with on-screen brother Josh Peck, but with a twist.

In a recent interview with The Patriot-News, Bell, 38, revealed that though he “would love to” work with Peck, 37, again, he’s got some fresh ideas beyond a typical reboot.

"We've talked about it,” Bell shared, adding, “But I also didn't want to do it when everyone was doing the reboots."

While Nickelodeon has successfully brought back several classic shows like Good Burger, Zoey 101, and iCarly (starring Drake and Josh’s on-screen sister Miranda Cosgrove), Bell is interested in a different approach.

Noting that he wants to do something “special,” Bell shared his vision for a fresh context for the same buddy comedy format.

"I think, luckily for us, it’s our names, so we can still play Drake and Josh,” he explained. “But I think it'd be funnier if we go on to doing other buddy comedies, you know? Something that is kind of a surprise, a little different.”

Bell and Peck spent four seasons as the titular step-siblings on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. The show’s success led to a TV movie, Drake & Josh Go Hollywood, in 2006, and two one-off specials.