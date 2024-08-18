Paramore honours ‘Eras Tour’ opener Suki Waterhouse with 'Twilight' nod

Paramore's Haley Williams took a playful jab at 'Mr. Waterhouse,' i.e., Robert Pattinson

Paramore’s Haley Williams created an unexpected crossover moment with Twilight star Robert Pattinson as his fiancé and baby mama Suki Waterhouse opened for the Eras Tour.

Taking the stage at Wembley Stadium after Waterhouse’s performance on Saturday, August 17, Williams, 35, gave a playful nod to Pattinson’s iconic vampire days.

“Did you guys see Suki earlier?” Williams asked the crowd in a fan-made video on X, leading them in a round of applause for the Daisy and the Jones star.

Williams then turned her attention to Pattinson, who famously brought broody vampire Edward Cullen to life on screen, playfully referring to him as “Mr. Waterhouse.”

“But I would like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse,” Williams teased before quoting a memorable line from Twilight: “This is the skin of a killer, Bella.”

With that, Paramore launched into Decode, the hit track from the 2008 Twilight soundtrack.

Waterhouse and Pattinson got engaged in late 2023 after five years of dating. In March 2024, they welcomed a baby daughter.

In early August, Waterhouse celebrated being recruited for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking tour. Celebrating the news, she wrote on X, “It feels like an honour to simply exist at the same time as @taylorswift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever.”

“A dream come true that I never want to wake up from. Playing at wembley stadium in my hometown!!” she continued. “See you august 17th at THE ERAS TOUR.”