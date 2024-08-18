Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley share loved-up moment at Derby vs. Middlesbrough match

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley’s relationship under scrutiny.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley made a charming appearance at Derby County’s match against Middlesbrough on Saturday, showcasing their affection at Pride Park.

The couple, known for keeping their relationship private, enjoyed a rare public display of love as they cheered on Derby County, who secured a 1-0 victory.



Niall, a devoted Derby County fan despite his Irish roots and international lifestyle, sported a casual navy jacket, blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses for the occasion.

His girlfriend, Amelia, a shoe designer and fashion buyer, complemented his look in a relaxed white T-shirt paired with wide-fit dark navy jeans.

Their appearance at the EFL Sky Bet Championship match added a touch of romance to an exciting game, drawing attention from fans and onlookers alike.

Their rare public appearances have led to ongoing speculation about the status of their relationship.

However, the couple has been going strong since they reportedly met in 2020 through Amelia's work.

Their romance was thrust into the spotlight again in November 2023 when a tweet suggesting they had tied the knot went viral, fueling marriage rumors.

Despite the infrequent updates, Niall and Amelia continue to be a couple, with their recent appearance at the Derby County vs. Middlesbrough match showcasing their enduring love.