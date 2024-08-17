Paris Hilton's music video shoot faces fiery mishap

Paris Hilton was 'grateful' after the tragic accident as no one was injured

Paris Hilton reassured fans that she is doing well after an accidental fire broke out on the set of one of her projects.



On Friday, August 16, the social media personality took to Instagram Stories to share photos of her trailer, which had been completely burned and destroyed.

"Sadly, an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today. As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe and incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me," Hilton wrote in one of her stories.

In the same post, she expressed her gratitude to the entire crew and the director of her music video, Hannah Lux Davis, as well as to Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, and Lance Bass to support her during the difficult time.

"Not how I expected my music video shoot for Bad Bitch Academy to go," Hilton remarked in a second image, which showed some of her charred belongings.

Despite the unexpected setback, Hilton remained optimistic. On Friday, she shared a follow-up post stating, "The show must go on."

In the accompanying photo, Hilton, dressed in blue, posed alongside Klum, who was in a hot pink dress. The two stood on an elevated, mirrored platform adorned with pink neon lights and chandeliers on the ceiling above them.