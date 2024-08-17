RHONY Jill Zarin's daughter says 'I do' in romantic beach proposal

RHONY Jill Zarin announces daughter's engagement in heartwarming post

Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin's daughter Ally Shapiro ties the knot, ringing in bells of celebration.

The 31-year-old announced the happy news in a heartwarming post on Instagram Stories on Friday, August 16, alongside a caption that read, "OMG"

Shapiro posed next to her fiancé, beaming with joy as she showed off her sparkling diamond ring by holding up her hand for the camera.

Zarin expressed excitement over her daughter's engagement during a family cruise trip in Europe.

The 60-year-old reality star documented the proposal in a clip, showcasing the dining guests clapping after the ceremony took place.

She wrote in the caption, “I am speechless! Gary, Ally and Jordan and I have spent the last week on a Celebrity Cruise in Europe and we get off tomorrow. After lunch Jordan asked Ally to go for a walk on the beach … mind you after it poured for 30 minutes.”

The Real Housewives of New York alum continued, , “Gary and I are just waiting for the check to come. We heard cheering and clapping and I started clapping and walk over to see over the railing and guess who just got engaged??? Surprise!!!!”

The 60-year-old shared that she had no idea about the proposal and she is still 'in shock.'