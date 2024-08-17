Blake Lively's thoughtless sarcasm leaves host uncomfortable: 'Nightmare'

Blake Lively's viral clip in which she is ignoring Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa during an interview is making rounds on internet.



The journalist has opened up about her struggles with infertility after a cringe-worthy encounter with Lively in 2016.

Flaa recalled feeling "almost paralysed" when she complimented the actress on her "little bump," only to be met with sarcasm.

"To be honest, it hurts because I obviously wasn't pregnant and I could never get pregnant," Flaa told the Daily Mail.

"So to me, that comment was like a bullet."

The encounter left the entertainment reporter, feeling flustered, as she "didn't know how to react."

She revealed she felt "very uncomfortable" and had the urge to "leave and get out of there."

Flaa added, “It made me feel like a complete failure. I kept going through the interview in my head afterwards trying to figure out what I had said or done to make [Lively and Parker Posey] behave like that. It made no sense to me.”

The interview, which was meant to focus on the film Café Society, became uncomfortable when the All I See is You star, and Parker Posey, 55, ignored Kjersti Flaa's questions and instead spoke primarily to each other.

The It Ends With Us star also scolded Flaa for asking a fashion-related question, adding to the tension.

“It was such a traumatising experience to me,” Flaa recalled to the outlet.

“I was there to do a job, and they made sure to make it as difficult as possible for me to do that.

“I was there so they could promote a movie,” she continued.

“I was invited to meet them. It certainly did not feel like that. I felt belittled and ignored, and it made me question if I ever wanted to do these types of interviews again.”