Ben Affleck tries to grab Jennifer Lopez's attention with unexpected move

Jennifer Lopez is stunned by Ben Affleck's drastic new look, which she believes is a clear sign of a midlife crisis, an insider revealed to In Touch.



Ben, 52, was recently spotted cruising around Los Angeles on a blue electric motorcycle, sporting a bold new style that includes a fauxhawk haircut and a black Red Hot Chili Peppers t-shirt under an armoured leather jacket.

According to the source, "She's saying this clearly shows that Ben is clearly not in the right headspace and that he hasn't been for some time."

The Air star's loved ones have previously expressed concern for his well-being, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner organising an intervention in 2018 that resulted in his third rehab visit.

The actor has been open about his battles with alcoholism, including the revelation that his father also struggled with addiction.

After filming Good Will Hunting in 1997, Ben Affleck decided to quit drinking, but he has since experienced relapses and occasional returns to treatment centres.

Although there is no indication that Ben has started drinking again, a source close to the actor reveals that his current wife, Lopez, 55, is worried about his well-being due to his recent drastic changes in appearance.

“In her view, he looks so lost and kind of pathetic right now, it’s obvious to her that this is a cry for help but her hands are tied because he’s totally ghosted her.”

Despite the Marry Me star's lingering affection for Affleck, their relationship has been facing substantial challenges.

Earlier, the outlet revealed about the couple's issues that it had escalated to the point where they were "headed for a divorce."

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” that insider dished.