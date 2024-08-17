King Charles gives new lesson to Prince Harry with Andrew move

King Charles teaches new lesson to Prince Harry with Andrew move

King Charles III has seemingly sent a powerful message to Prince Harry by welcoming him back into the fold as the royal family gears up to put on a united display at Balmoral.

The 75-year-old does not seem to give in to his estranged son's alleged threatening attitude as he decided to give preference to his disgraced brother Andrew over son Harry, who's not invited to join the royal family due to the Duke's defying approach to the the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of York are all excited to mingle with their children Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their grandchildren at Balmoral during the family's summer holiday.



However, the King is said to be angry at Harry and Meghan and could make a big decision about their titles in a crucial meeting with the senior royals.

An insider has claimed "Andrew will join the royals at Balmoral with the permission of the King.

"King wants to teach Harry a lesson to bring him back to the track."

A well-placed source also confirmed to Express UK that younger brother of King will be enjoying royal gathering at the late Queen's favourite place next week.



However, the source continued: "Andrew has hardly left Royal Lodge since Christmas so he's very much looking forward to getting away with the rest of the family at Balmoral."

On the other hands, Harry and Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have been left off the official guest list so that King Charles, 75, and Kate, Princess of Wales, 42, can enjoy family time following a difficult year.



King Charles, who's also battling cancer, does not want any drama during a happy family occasion which will see the royals come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind.

